Two satellite squash events in Balochistan in February

KARACHI: Balochistan is hosting two international squash events next month after a long time. The first event is $1000 Balochistan Satellite Squash Tournament. It is scheduled from February 18-20 in Quetta. The second event is $1000 Balochistan Senior Open Satellite that is to be held from February 21-23 in Quetta. Each event has a draw of 16 places.