Two Murree victims buried in Lahore

LAHORE: Bodies of two friends died in Murree were handed over to their families here on Sunday. Bodies of Maroof, 35, of Ayub Road Phattaki and Zafar Iqbal, 45, of Nadim Park Akbar Shaheed Road were shifted to their homes by Edhi Foundation. Namaz-e-Janaza of Maroof and Zafar was offered at Akbar Shaheed graveyard Kot Lakhpat. Later, the bodies were laid to rest in a local graveyard.
MARDAN: District police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three drug dealers and also seized arms and drugs during...
SUKKUR: An NGO, Legal Aid Society, has offered help to resolve the issues of people.Reports said that an awareness...
SUKKUR: A modern telemetry system meant for measuring water level in Indus River valued over Rs320 million was sold at...
SUKKUR: Director General Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooque Bullo, has said that the...
SUKKUR: More than 23 percent children died in Tharparkar due to malnutrition of mothers as they suffer from...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
Comments