Two Murree victims buried in Lahore

LAHORE: Bodies of two friends died in Murree were handed over to their families here on Sunday. Bodies of Maroof, 35, of Ayub Road Phattaki and Zafar Iqbal, 45, of Nadim Park Akbar Shaheed Road were shifted to their homes by Edhi Foundation. Namaz-e-Janaza of Maroof and Zafar was offered at Akbar Shaheed graveyard Kot Lakhpat. Later, the bodies were laid to rest in a local graveyard.