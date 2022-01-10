 
Monday January 10, 2022
Top Story

Pope grieved over Murree tragedy

January 10, 2022

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has expresses his grief over Murree tragedy. At the ceremony at the Vatican, prayers were also given for those killed in the tragedy, Geo News reported on Sunday. A saddened Pope Francis said he shares his grief with the loved ones of the deceased.

