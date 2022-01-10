Relief camp set up for Murree incident victims

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Khanspur Campus has been turned into a relief camp to provide shelter and other services to the stranded people in the vicinity.
In his tweet, Dr Niaz Ahmad said that the people facing difficulties in the area could reside and avail other related services at Khanspur Campus free-of-cost.
He said that the campus staff had also been instructed to extended maximum help to the people.
He also prayed for the departed souls and expressed condolences with the relatives of the victims. He appreciated rescue and relief efforts of Pakistan Army, Police and other institutions.
