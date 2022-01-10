Bullet-riddled body of cop found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The bullet-riddled body of a police constable, who had gone missing some four days ago, was found on Qayyum Ghatti Ghozai Road near Khoipewar in the jurisdiction of Khoi Bahara Police Station on Sunday.
Police said that Zardad Khan, 25, a resident of Akhozai, was constable at Darazinda Police Station.
They said that he was on way to Darazinda Police Station to perform duty when went missing some four days ago.
They said that his bullet-riddled body was found on Qayyum Ghatti Ghozai Road near Khoipewar.
The police said that unidentified persons had severely tortured the cop before killing him with gunfire.
