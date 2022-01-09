 
close
Sunday January 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

‘Lives lost in Murree be counted as economic indicators’

January 09, 2022
‘Lives lost in Murree be counted as economic indicators’

ISLAMABAD: Addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary information Ahmad Jawad wrote in his Twitter, “You mentioned a strengthening economy two days ago and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also issued an alert so should the precious lives lost last night also be counted among the improving economic indicators.”

Comments