‘Supporting migrants, step towards reintegration’

Islamabad : Returning migrants received trade-specific toolkits as an in-kind support to help them start sustained self-employment at an event organized on Thursday.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in collaboration with Pakistani – German Facilitation and Reintegration Centre (PGFRC), has provided comprehensive trainings to returning migrants in the field of culinary arts, motorcycle mechanic and photography, after completion of these trainings, the returning migrants were also supported with toolkits as an In-Kind support for their respective trades, so that they can initiate self-employment. In this regard, a ceremony was organized in Islamabad where toolkits were handed over to 82 returning migrants.

64 returnees completed the training in the fields of photography, culinary arts and motorcycle mechanic and received the toolkits. 18 skilled returnees were identified in the trades of electrician, plumber, carpenter, and mason, they were provided the Business Development training and provided the respective toolkits in the ceremony.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi was chief guest at the ceremony, Marion Pfennigs, Head of Development cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany was also present at the occasion. Managing Director OPF, Dr. Amer Sheikh, Tobias Becker, Country Director, GIZ, members of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, Members, OPF Board of Governors, senior government officials, representatives of international organizations and civil society representatives also attended the ceremony.

This capacity development leading to In-Kind support is part of OPF’s initiatives to Support returning migrants to make a new start in Pakistan. OPF is collaborating with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on an economic reintegration programme for returnees. It is part of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development-commissioned "Returning to New Opportunities" programme (BMZ). In Pakistan, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD/OPF is the program's implementing partner.

OPF in partnership with GIZ, established a Pakistani-German Facilitation and Reintegration Centre (PGFRC) in Lahore. The program also has an advisory desk in OPF head office Islamabad. PGFRC is supporting returning migrants and local population to find better opportunities for better living conditions and sustainable source of income to support themselves and their families.

Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, highlighted that she is delighted that that more than 800 returning migrants will benefit from this capacity building leading to in-kind support intervention. She further said that PGFRC has made a substantial effort and achieved a significant goal. However sustainable development cannot be realised unless the respective government is proactive in its involvement. “I am glad that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani’s and Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation are already involved in this programme. We appreciate and encourages more proactive approach to this critical part of reintegration and Germany will continue its support for the government of Pakistan in reintegration efforts,” she said.

Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, Head of PGFRC underlined that PGFRC is open to all Pakistani’s and its services are free of charge. PGFRC is providing advice on training and skills development, technical and vocational training, advice on job market trends and opportunities, advice on finding a job in Pakistan, entrepreneurship and start-up support, psychosocial support, and information on the health system in Pakistan, information on living conditions and advice on getting microfinance and loans.

Country Director GIZ, Tobias Becker said these efforts are resulting in enhancing the capacity of workforce and reducing unemployment rates in Pakistan. “Moreover, it not only helps to contribute to the better life and wellness of returning migrants but also to Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He further said that people, across the world desire happiness for themselves and their families, particularly because of economic progress. “As a result, individuals often pick migration as a solution since they do not see excellent economic opportunities in their home countries. However, most people return to their home countries after a period to reunite with their family, but they often find it difficult to start again in their country. They are always in need of guidance when it comes to find opportunities. PGFRC is the platform for these returnees to seek guidance and support,” he said.