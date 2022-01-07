Motorcyclist killed in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a motorcyclist rammed into a roadside rail near Chew Pul here on Thursday.
Muhammad Younas, a teacher by profession and resident of Singor Lotdeh and Imtiaz Ahmad were on way to Chitral town when the bike hit a roadside iron fence near Chew Pul. As a result, Muhammad Younas was killed on the spot while Imtiaz Ahmad sustained injuries.
The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral. The body of Muhammad Younas was shifted to his native Sangor Lotdah village.
SWABI: The public sector hospitals employees held a protest meeting here on Thursday against converting the health...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash said on Thursday more facilities would be provided to tourists at...
HARIPUR: Health authorities and local police on Thursday exhumed the body of a married woman who had died last month...
KABUL: “I earn up to 1,000 Afghani a day, depending on my work,” said Samsoor, 28, who works for Zmarai Gayanwal...
PESBusiness community in KP concerned at unnecessary actions Wants FTO to take notice of situationHAWAR: Expressing...
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is...
Comments