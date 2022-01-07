Motorcyclist killed in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a motorcyclist rammed into a roadside rail near Chew Pul here on Thursday.

Muhammad Younas, a teacher by profession and resident of Singor Lotdeh and Imtiaz Ahmad were on way to Chitral town when the bike hit a roadside iron fence near Chew Pul. As a result, Muhammad Younas was killed on the spot while Imtiaz Ahmad sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral. The body of Muhammad Younas was shifted to his native Sangor Lotdah village.