Two arrested for raping mentally retarded girl

LAHORE: Mandi Bahauddin police have arrested two men involved in rape of a mentally-handicapped girl. A special police team arrested accused Ishtiaq from Bhakkar and accused Hasnain from Kanjah, Gujarat. Police acting on the instructions of IG Sardar Ali Khan arrested the two accused for raping a mentally handicapped girl. Mandi Bahauddin DPO Anwar Saeed Kangra while holding a press conference at Police Station Pahrianwali said a special team of Mandi Bahauddin police arrested the two accused from different cities after a special operation. Accused Ishtiaq Ahmed alias Shakuko was arrested from Bhakkar while Hasnain was arrested from Kanjah area of Gujarat.

The DPO said an FIR was registered as soon as the incident took place on December 20, while the chief minister and the IG took notice of incident and directed the police to immediately arrest the accused.

DPO Anwar Saeed Kangra said a special team was formed headed by DSP Phalia Circle and continued regular monitoring of investigation process of the case. Finally, police traced and arrested the accused using traditional skills and modern technology. He said while completing remaining stages of investigation, the accused would be given severe punishments. A spokesperson for Punjab police said the IG has directed a zero tolerance policy on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against women and children.

No place for incompetent, corrupt officers: IG: IGP Punjab has said that officers and personnel who do not want to work should be removed from the field and strict action should be taken against them.

He issued these instructions to DIG Traffic Punjab and CTO Lahore to improve the traffic management system while presiding over a meeting held at Central Police Office on Thursday. IG directed that the supervisory officers should be seen on the streets themselves. He said that useless, incompetent and corrupt officers and officials should be removed from field postings and they should be held accountable. He directed that additional personnel be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on Murree highways during winter. He directed that special plan should be formulated to solve traffic problems in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and other major cities of the province.