14 senior cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Fourteen senior police officers were transferred and posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
According to a notification, Ashfaq Anwar was posted as regional police officer Bannu while Shariq Kamal was posted as director general coordination unit. Besides, Mohammad Umar was posted as district police officer Nowshera, Imran Khan as DPO Khyber, Sohail Khalid, DPO Charsadda, Mohammad Suleman as DPO Kohat, Kashif Aftab, DPO Haripur, and Mohammad Nazir, DPO Upper Dir.
Also, Kashif Zulfiqar posted AIG Operations-II, Irfan Tariq posted AIG Establishment and Mohammad Bilal posted AIG Human Rights.
According to the order, Atiqullah Wazir was closed to the Central Police Office while Asif Bahader was posted as SP traffic headquarters and Nosherwan Ali was posted as SP, Rural, Peshawar.
