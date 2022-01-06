Mardan admin launches action against fake drugs

MARDAN: The district administration and other relevant officials have launched an operation against spurious and unregistered medicines in Mardan city, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Talking to the media persons, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif

said the district administration and other officials were taking action to check the sale of spurious medicines.

Habibullah Arif added that drug inspectors Dr Safiullah and Abdur Rauf along with other officials inspected different premises at Basreen market and Jamsher plaza opposite the Mardan Medical Complex. He added the team seized spurious, low quality and unregistered drugs during the action.

The official said the samples of suspected drugs were sent to the Drug. Testing Laboratory for analysis. The deputy commissioner added that action would be initiated against the violators under different provisions of the Drugs Act, 1976.