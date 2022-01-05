Bahawalpur Growers protest against shortage of fertilisers

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of growers on Tuesday staged a demonstration against acute shortage of Urea fertilizers on Minchanabad Road, Bahawalnagar.
The protesters blocked traffic on Bahawalnagar-Minchanabad Road for many hours and chanted slogans against the district administration for failing in fertilizers black marketing in the district. They demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.
SEMINAR: The Islamic banking seminar was organised by the Department of Commerce, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in collaboration with Bank of Khyber, National Rural Support Programme Microfinance Bank and State Bank of Pakistan.
KARACHI: Pakistani doctors from the US set up a free medical camp in Karachi where they treated and operated nearly...
GUJRANWALA: Construction work has started on 70km long Gujranwala to Hafizabad Road which will be completed at a cost...
RAWALPINDI: After completion of police investigation in the Wajiha Swati murder case, Civil Judge Rawalpindi Zaheer...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has given names to three tigers living in and around Trail VI with...
LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired a cabinet meeting on dengue...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has alerted students across the country not to take admission...
