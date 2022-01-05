Irregularities in college construction: DG NLC directed to appear before PAC

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee summoned the NLC chief for a briefing on loss of millions of rupees in the Swabi Cadet College construction project.

Convener of the sub-committee of the PAC Syed Naveed Qamar directed the Chairman NLC on Tuesday to appear before the committee on January 26.

During the meeting, the audit officials told the committee that a Swabi Cadet College was being built at a cost of Rs 194 million and the contract was awarded to NLC but the project faced losses due to alleged irregularities.

Convener sub-committee of the PAC Syed Naveed Qamar inquired as to who heads the NLC and why he did not attend the meeting. “Was he above the law,” he remarked. The NLC officials told the committee that the Chairman NLC could not come because of his health issues. The convener directed DG NLC to appear before the committee on January 26 for the briefing.

Meanwhile, while hearing another case, it was revealed that Pepra rules were not followed in the contract for installation and purchase of CCTV cameras from Surjani Town to Guru Mandir, Karachi. The auditors told the committee that the contractor was awarded contract for installation and purchase of cameras at a cost of Rs. 50 million. While expressing his annoyance, Syed Naveed Qamar directed to submit inquiry report by January 15 and determine those responsible.