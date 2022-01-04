Hindu pilgrims call on CJP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from different countries, who are on a visit to Teri Temple, Karak, on Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed at the Supreme Court of Pakistan building.

The chief justice of Pakistan said there is religious tolerance in Pakistan and every citizen has the right to practice his religion. The courts in Pakistan being the custodian of fundamental rights of people have always been cognisant of the rights of the minorities and protected their rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, praised the steps taken by the Supreme Court for protecting the rights of the minorities in Pakistan. He told the chief justice about lack of essential facilities like water, gas, toilets, sanitation and medical facilities at Teri Temple. The chief justice assured him to take up the matter with the quarters concerned.