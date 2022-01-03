Mardan Police say 2,806 POs arrested in one year

MARDAN: The district police have arrested 2806 proclaimed offenders along with arms and ammunition under the National Action Plan during the year 2021.

District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan said that the teams conducted search and strike operations across the district under the NAP in the outgoing year.

During the actions, a total of 2,806 proclaimed offenders in serious nature criminal cases, their 580 accomplices, and another 41369 suspects were arrested for court challans during the year.

During the year, the arms seized included 478 Kalashnikovs, 227 Kalakovs, 222 rifles, 491 guns, 7551 pistols, 50 dynamites, 404 safety fuses, 89 detonators, and 160303 bullets of various bores.

Moreover, the cops also recovered 1897kg charas, more than 46kg heroin, 33kg crystal meth (ice), over 18kg opium, and 811 litres of liquor under the NAP.

Under the law for tenants, the cops registered cases against 1,228 unregistered tenants in various areas of the district, while 438 cases were lodged against educational and other institutions for inadequate security arrangements in their premises.

The cops also arrested 1,468 accused in civil crimes and 13 accused in aerial firing and firecrackers cases while seven persons were booked under Usury Act and 226 caged in land grabbing cases.

The DPO Zahidullah told journalists that police have been directed to behave well with the elders during any search operations.

He said the cops have been asked to go after criminals and also to crack down on drugs in order to save future generations.