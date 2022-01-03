Two Pak Navy officers promoted to Rear Admiral ranks

ISLAMABAD: Two officers of the Pakistan Navy were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Saturday. Rear Admiral Faisal Amin got a commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Command and Staff College, Quetta, National Defence University, Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom. Faisal Amin has an illustrious naval career covering the vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major command appointments include Commanding of PN Ships RAJSHAHI & ALAMGIR and 18th Destroyer Squadron. His prominent appointments include Director Naval Developmental Plans (Platform), Principal Secretary to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Currently, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin is appointed as Additional Secretary-III at Minister of Defence.

Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1992. His distinguished academic career includes MSc Defence & Strategic Studies from Quaid e Azam University Islamabad, Masters in War Studies (Maritime) from the

Bahria University, Master of Military Studies from the US and M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from National Defence University, Islamabad. Syed Faisal Ali Shah is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, US Marine Corps Command & Staff College and National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has vast experience of command and staff appointments which include command of a Marines Operational unit, Commander West and Commander Creeks. He has also served as Director of Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) at Naval Headquarters and Naval & Air Attaché of Pakistan in Iran. He is presently appointed as Director General Joint Cantonment Gwadar (DGJCG) at Joint Staff Headquarters.