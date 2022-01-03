PSA resumes national junior squash activities

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has come forward to end the acute shortage of junior events in the country.

President PSA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has announced holding one national junior event every quarter this year.

The first in this regard has been scheduled from January 25 in Lahore and the second will be staged in April.

He said that their focus is on the development of junior players from under-11 to under-19 categories for the future of squash in the country.

Besides, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has also planned a national level junior event in the first quarter of this calendar year.

PSF in its latest Annual General Meeting stressed upon provincial associations to make further efforts for increasing the bunch of players so that they could be groomed and trained for future.

It is to be noted that junior activities did not happen at national and international level in the last year due to the pandemic as all Asian level junior events were cancelled and no plausible activity was held at national level.