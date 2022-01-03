Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was likely to enter western and upper parts and likely to grip most areas of the country on Monday (today). They predicted that cold and partly cloudy weather was expected in most areas of the country. However, rain/snow was expected in Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.
Rainfall was recorded at Bagrote, Gilgit, Gupis, Skardu, Kalam, Mirkhani, Drosh, Zhob, Ziarat and Pishin while snowfall was also recorded at Bagrote, Kalam, Hunza, Skardu, Babusar and Astore. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 5°C and maximum was 20.8°C.
