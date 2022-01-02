240 graduates receive degrees at Bahria University

Islamabad : The 23rd convocation of School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Bahria University, Islamabad Campus was held in BU Auditorium.

Pro Rector (RIC) of Bahria University, Rear Admiral (r) Nasir Mahmood HI(M) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. DG Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (r) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI(M) along with the Registrar, Cdre (r) Shafqat Azad SI(M), S.Bt; the Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Adam Saud; HoDs of Humanities and Social Science, Media Studies, Law, Psychology and Islamic Studies also attended the convocation.

The programme began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. DG Islamabad Campus gave the opening remarks and welcomed all the guests. He said that since the inception of School of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2007, Bahria University has been playing a major role in producing the future leaders, providing them with the contemporary knowledge and preparing them for the challenges of professional lives.

He congratulated the graduating students and their parents who were receiving their degrees on the memorable occasion. After word, the awarding of degrees took place. 240 graduates who received their degrees in the 23rd convocation belonged to various programs and sessions including MS IR, MS Media Studies, LLM, BSS and LLB.

Eleven graduates got gold medals. Likewise, 10 students received their silver medals from the chief guest. The chief guest, Rear Admiral (r) Nasir Mahmood HI(M), in his address advised the graduates to follow the teachings of the Holy Quran in the light of Sunnah and also to understand the practical challenges through Allama Iqbal’s philosophy. He emphasized that the opportunities and challenges go hand in hand once we enter the practical world hence, our integrity, sincerity and the positive framework of mind helps us to counter them. While concluding, he congratulated the graduates saying that their future is linked with the future of Pakistan therefore, their sincere and humble efforts in light of Iqbal’s virtues of ‘Khudi’ should be the pathway in their professional lives.