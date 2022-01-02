Safety first

After the outrage regarding illegal constructions over nullahs that led to urban flooding in Sector E-11, Islamabad in July, one had hoped that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would become more vigilant and would enforce laws. However, it has not done so. Instead, it has conveniently put the blame for the mess on the private housing societies for carrying out unauthorised construction in the sector. In a more recent incident, at least 15 people were killed in a gas explosion in Karachi due to the accumulation of lethal gases in a nullah over which a plaza had been constructed. Constructions of buildings over nullahs is illegal.

Similarly, no one seems to have noticed that a parking area was created near Safa Gold Mall in F-7 by covering a nearby nullah. Interestingly enough, the owner claimed in 2017 that he had taken permission from the CDA for construction over the nullah. This could result in disasters like flooding, spread of viruses, generation of toxic and/or explosive gases etc, as the nullah was never cleaned even when it was open. The authorities concerned should immediately take necessary action in this regard to avert a disasters like the ones in Islamabad and Karachi.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad