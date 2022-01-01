PPP names president for Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Naeem Khan Umarzai, as president PPP for Charsadda district, said a notification issued here

on Friday.

The newly elected president thanked Bilawal for reposing confidence in him and vowed to come up to the expectations of the party leadership.

He said he would continue efforts to reorganise the party and work for the party and its workers.

Talking to The News, Naeem Khan recalled the services of the party leadership and democracy. He said the PPP founding chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed

Benazir Bhutto had even rendered sacrifices of

their lives for democracy and people’s rights but did not compromise on principles.