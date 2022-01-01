IG takes notice of gang-rape in Gujranwala

LAHORE”:IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of alleged gang-rape of a woman in Gujranwala and sought a report from Gujranwala RPO.

Gujranwala CPO took action and arrested four accused involved in the incident. The IGP directed the CPO to complete phases of investigation and ensure justice to the victim. He said police were following the policy of zero tolerance on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against women and children and preferential measures would be taken in this regard.