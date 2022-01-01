Tayyab wins CM Punjab Squash

LAHORE: Pakistan No 1 Tayyab Aslam won the CM Punjab International Open Squash Championship here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Friday.

Tayyab defeated Israr Ahmed. Tayyab won the first game 11-4. Israr fought back to claim the second game 11-8. But Tayyab used his experience to overcome Israr and won the next two games by 11-6 and 11-4.

Former world squash champion Jansher while talking to media said that regular events are being held in Punjab which is encouraging. “Holding international tournaments will boost the confidence of local players,” he said and added he was hopeful that Pakistan would soon regain its lost ground in squash.