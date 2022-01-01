Tayyab wins CM Punjab Squash

LAHORE: Pakistan No 1 Tayyab Aslam won the CM Punjab International Open Squash Championship here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Friday.
Tayyab defeated Israr Ahmed. Tayyab won the first game 11-4. Israr fought back to claim the second game 11-8. But Tayyab used his experience to overcome Israr and won the next two games by 11-6 and 11-4.
Former world squash champion Jansher while talking to media said that regular events are being held in Punjab which is encouraging. “Holding international tournaments will boost the confidence of local players,” he said and added he was hopeful that Pakistan would soon regain its lost ground in squash.
SYDNEY: Australia´s Ashes campaign was thrown into chaos on Friday with batsman Travis Head testing positive for...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go-ahead to the construction of the state-of-the-art cricket stadium...
KARACHI: Omar Khalid braved extremely windy conditions here at the long and challenging Airmen Golf Club as he fired a...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand and Bangladesh put the impending retirement of Black Caps great Ross Taylor at the forefront...
ISLAMABAD: The new sports policy and recent changes in the Pakistan Sports Board’s constitution will come under...
KARACHI: Navy defended the title of 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN Shooting Range here on Friday.In the...
Comments