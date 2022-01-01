Golden Jubilee of Battle of Chhamb commemorated

RAWALPINDI: A special ceremony was held on Friday to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Battle of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 war in Rawalpindi.

The event was attended by the veterans of Chhamb operation, who shared their combat experiences in the face of extremely challenging conditions, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while addressing on the occasion, paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis (soldiers who returned with honour from the War of Chhamb) and lauded the courage and resolve of all the ranks, who participated in one of the most daring operations undertaken by the Pakistan Army.