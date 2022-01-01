Golden Jubilee of Battle of Chhamb commemorated

RAWALPINDI: A special ceremony was held on Friday to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Battle of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 war in Rawalpindi.
The event was attended by the veterans of Chhamb operation, who shared their combat experiences in the face of extremely challenging conditions, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while addressing on the occasion, paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis (soldiers who returned with honour from the War of Chhamb) and lauded the courage and resolve of all the ranks, who participated in one of the most daring operations undertaken by the Pakistan Army.
SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.A shepherd...
DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies...
DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.According to the...
SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.Ali Gul Solangi...
MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in...
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software...
Comments