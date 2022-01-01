SC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of MS Umerkot hospital

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the medical superintendent of Umerkot hospital and three others in the misappropriation of medicine funds case.

Medical Superintendent Dr Saghir and three officials of the health department moved the Supreme Court after their bail was rejected by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, observed that misappropriation in the medicine funds is a serious offence.

The court observed that the pre-arrest bail is rejected, because the people were dying in Tharparkar due to the lack of medicines in the hospitals. The court further observed that the petitioners were involved in the misappropriation of medicines worth over Rs 40 million and they could not be granted pre-arrest bail.