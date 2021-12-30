Man kills wife in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on Wednesday over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue in district Ghotki.

Qadir Bux Mazzari gunned down his wife Shaina, 38, in village Sawali Mazzari near Obaro in district Ghotki and fled. The Khanbhra Police cited the parents of the deceased woman as saying the accused killed their daughter over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue. The police said raids were being carried out to apprehend the accused.