Owners of CNG stations blame SNGPL for crisis

PESHAWAR: The owners of the CNG filling stations in Peshawar and other cities of the province have alleged that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines officials are involved in the artificial shortage of the gas.

The CNG owners complained the company is not providing gas to domestic consumers and filling stations despite the province is producing more natural gas.

"The current gas crisis is artificial as the province is producing sufficient gas that is being supplied to other provinces. The situation has affected millions of families but the CNG sector is the worst hit that is on the verge of closure," said Shoaib Ghafoor Khan, executive member of the CNG owners association.

He asked the government to take notice of the situation as it was tantamount to the financial killing of thousands of families associated with the CNG business.