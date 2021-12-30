IHC seeks comments in PNC case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a case against a presidential ordinance pertaining to the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).The court also sought assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan regarding the matter. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a miscellaneous petition against the ordinance for shifting the PNC control to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The petitioner has adopted the stance that the PNC has been made dysfunctional and has been put under the control of the health ministry. The decision was taken through an ordinance. The petitioner prayed to the court to declare the new law null and void. The IHC served notices on the respondents and adjourned the hearing.