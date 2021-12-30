13-year-old girl kidnapped, murdered in Sialkot

A representative image.

SIALKOT: A 13-year-old girl was abducted and murdered allegedly by her neighbour at village Bhada the other day. According to police, Eisha went to a shop a week ago but did not return. On Tuesday her body was found lying in fields.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Umar Saeed Malik constituted a police team to arrest the killers. The police team with the help of modern gadgets managed to trace and arrest the culprit identified as Shahid, who turns out to be the neighbour of the victim. Police have registered a case against the accused.