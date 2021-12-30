Resolution against gas outage tabled in Punjab PA

LAHORE: A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution, expressing concern over unannounced loadshedding of gas, in the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday.
“Gas outage is going on unannounced across the country, including Punjab,” she said in the resolution, adding that due to this unannounced loadshedding, citizens were forced to buy expensive LPG, wood and coal.
The resolution called for immediate cessation of unannounced gas loadshedding across the province. She further demanded the government ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers so that they can cook their food.
LAHORE: As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm...
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on Wednesday over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue in district Ghotki.Qadir Bux Mazzari...
DADU: The death rate of newborn babies rose to 25 in district Tharparkar, after five more infants died on...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Khairpur, on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of...
SUKKUR: The Dadu Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the Ameena Arain’s suicide case against her parents and...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Secretary Higher Education Wednesday directed heads of all colleges in the region to expedite...
Comments