Lakki municipal authorities get cleaning equipment

LAKKI MARWAT: Assistant Commissioner Umar Bin Riaz handed over cleaning equipment to the municipal administration at a ceremony in Lakki city on Wednesday.
A press release said the provincial government arranged the equipment including mechanical sweeper, dumper trucks, container truck and dustbins at a cost of over Rs17 million under the Annual Developmental Programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Umar said the provision of vehicles and equipment would enhance the capacity of the municipality to improve the cleanliness and hygiene conditions in the area.
He said the government was committed to providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens. He asked people to cooperate with municipal workers to keep the urban and rural localities clean and pollution-free.
