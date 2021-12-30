Two international satellite squash events next month

KARACHI: Two international satellite squash events are to be held in January in Peshawar and Karachi.

The first is $1000 Combaxx-Kp Satellite Squash Tournament scheduled in Peshawar from January 10-12.

The draw is of 32 places and the entry deadline is January 3.

Navy is hosting $500 Comkar Satellite at Fleet Club in Karachi from January 23-24.