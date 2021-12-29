Nawaz to return soon, says Azma

LAHORE: Spokesperson for PMLN Punjab Azma Bukhari has said that Nawaz Sharif will come back soon.

Talking to media here Tuesday, she said Pakistan was the hometown of Nawaz Sharif and he would return to his country soon.

She alleged that the prime minister was responsible for PTI’s defeat in the LG elections in KP. She said farmers were protesting against the government over the shortage of fertilizer but during this government the farmers would get cannabis (Bhang), not fertilizer.