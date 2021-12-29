 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
S Africa court halts Shell’s seismic survey plan

By AFP
December 29, 2021

Johannesburg: A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species.

Backing a suit filed by conservationists and local groups, the High Court in the Eastern Cape town of Makhanda declared Shell was "interdicted from undertaking seismic survey operations", a decision that has immediate effect.

