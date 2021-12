CM Punjab Open Squash begins

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab International Squash Championship began here at the Punjab Suqash Complex on Monday.

In the first match, Tayyab Aslam defeated Haseeb Taj 3-0. In other matches, Ashab Irfan defeated Azlan Khawar in straight games, Mohammad Farhan defeated Malik Abdul Moiz 3-0, Zahir Shah defeated Bilal Zakir, Salman Saleem defeated Khushal Riaz, Abdul Qadir defeated Naveed Rehman, Mehran Javed beat Emad Farid, Israr Ahmed defeated Fayyaz, Hamza Sharif defeated Usman Nadeem, Saeed Abdul defeated Mohammad Uzair, Noor Zaman defeated Ibrahim Noorani, and Asim Khan defeated Mian Adal Ghani.