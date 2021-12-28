Cyber security services launched

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday launched cyber security services based on its security operations center (SOC) to protect its corporate and financial customers against cyber attacks, a statement said.

The SOC-based services aim to reinforce digital security by building a safety wall against a range of cyber security threats to PTCL customers’ data, digital assets, and infrastructure. According to PTCL, the system would enable security across extended digital attack surfaces,

including applications, code, ports, servers and websites, as well as unauthorized system access points.

“To provide end-to-end protection, PTCL is offering interoperability, complete visibility, and granular control for hybrid deployments including hardware, software, and x-as-a-service across networks, endpoints, and clouds,” it said.

Commenting on the development, an official from PTCL said the services would create a defensive wall around the digital infrastructure to ensure that their customers’ operations and services work ‘seamlessly’. He was of the opinion that cyber security is becoming a major strategic priority for organizations today.

PTCL developed the SOC to manage and monitor customer infrastructure and services in a managed services model as well as to safeguard their digital assets, data, services, and products against cyber threats.