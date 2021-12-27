Gang of street criminals busted in Mardan

MARDAN: District police busted a gang involved in committing street crimes in Mardan district here on Saturday.
Taking notice of the recent incidents of snatching of phones, cash and computerised national identity cards from citizens, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an investigation team to probe the cases.
A team led by DSP city Inam Jan traced a recent case and laid hands on Hamza and Jawad, both residents of Mardan district, and investigations were underway to nab the rest of their accomplices too.
The arrestees confessed that they had been committing street crimes by snatching costly mobile phones, cash and even CNICs from citizens. The cops also recovered four cell-phones, cash amount, several computerized national identity cards snatched from citizens in Mardan city and two pistols used in various thefts.
