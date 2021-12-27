First Lady Samina Alvi visits Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR: First Lady, Samina Alvi, wife of President Arif Alvi on Sunday visited Peshawar Museum, Heritage Trail and Sethi House and appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to preserve the rich heritage of the region.
Director Archaeology and Museums KP, Dr Abdul Samad gave a briefing to the President’s family about renovation and conservation works in Peshawar Museum.
She appreciated the efforts of KP government to preserve the rich archaeological heritage of Pakistan.
The first lady lauded the restoration of building of Peshawar Museum and appreciated the world biggest collection of Gandhara art.
MANSEHRA: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain said on Sunday that half of the...
PESHAWAR: As many as 48 policemen were martyred and 44 others sustained injuries in different attacks and encounters...
PESHAWAR: A colourful Christmas Sports Gala was arranged on Sunday for the members of Christian community in...
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has convened a meeting of the provincial working committee comprising party’s...
PESHAWAR: Rapid increase in population puts pressure on food supplies and about one-third of the total food produced...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said...
Comments