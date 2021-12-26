Soldier martyred in N Waziristan exchange of fire with terrorists

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
Terrorists fired at a military post in Shewa, North Waziristan district. The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.
During intense exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan, age 32 years, resident of Kurram embraced Shahadat. Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
