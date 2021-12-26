Asim wins Punjab Open Squash

LAHORE: Asim Khan defeated Israr Ahmed 3-0 in the final of the Punjab International Open Sqush Championship to clinch the title here on Saturday.

Israr was leading reasonably well in the opening game but Asim fought back to take the game 13 points to 11.

In the second game, Asim maintained his grip right from the start and won by 11-6. He similarly took the third game by 11-5.

Punjab Squash Association president Noorul Amin Mengal announced on the occasion they are going to hold CM Punjab International Open Squash Championship from Monday (tomorrow).

“The ranking of the players will also improve with the event,” said Mengal.

He further stated that the Junior National Open Squash Championship will be held every month. The hostel in the squash complex is being fully activated and accommodation and education including training of young players are also being arranged, he added.