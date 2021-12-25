14 POs arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Fourteen wanted men and 36 other suspects were arrested a day before Christmas, for which the police have strengthened security in the district.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan visited churches to inspect security arrangements there and also directed the cops to further improve arrangements.
Meanwhile, the police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Lundkhwar, Par Hoti, Kharaki, Rustam police stations and arrested 14 wanted men. The cops also recovered 10 pistols, Kalashnikovs, over 3kg charas and some quantity of crystal meth (ice).Another 36 suspects were rounded up at nakabandis for further investigations.
NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Garrison Commander Major-General Muhammad Omar Bashir on Friday visited the Jinnah Bagh as the...
LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration and executive engineer of Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Friday...
NOWSHERA: The Election Commission of Pakistan has withheld the results of the local government elections of Nowshera...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam published his first Pashto poetry book titled ‘ Da...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday stressed the needs for further...
MANSEHRA: Christians settled in Mansehra city and its suburbs on Friday reiterated their demand for a cemetery and...
Comments