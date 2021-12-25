14 POs arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Fourteen wanted men and 36 other suspects were arrested a day before Christmas, for which the police have strengthened security in the district.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan visited churches to inspect security arrangements there and also directed the cops to further improve arrangements.

Meanwhile, the police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Lundkhwar, Par Hoti, Kharaki, Rustam police stations and arrested 14 wanted men. The cops also recovered 10 pistols, Kalashnikovs, over 3kg charas and some quantity of crystal meth (ice).Another 36 suspects were rounded up at nakabandis for further investigations.