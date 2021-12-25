Waseem, Jehangir in Dubai Squash quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Waseem and M Jehangir moved into the quarterfinals of MST Dubai Squash Series II in Dubai on Friday.
Fifth seed Jehangir defeated wildcard Rizwan Khan 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 in 24 minutes and seventh seed Waseem thrashed wildcard entrant Vishal Vanket from India 3-11, 3-11, 5-11 in 17 minutes in the first round.
Waseem is to face third seed Seifeldin Shams from Egypt and Jehangir is up against fourth seed Ali Miski from the UAE in the quarter-finals.
