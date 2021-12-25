Quaid’s birthday celebration in his lifetime

The Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born early on Christmas Day morning, December 25, 1876, in a Khoja family. Jinnah’s sincere and inspiring leadership earned him genuine admiration which was not confined to Indian Muslims but abroad as well. Being almost completely engrossed, Jinnah could not oblige all his admirers with personal visits but in all cases, he promptly thanked them for their enthusiastic invitations and explained the reasons for his inability to come. When warranted, he sent appropriate messages which were read at the functions, in which he could not participate. The Star of India in its December 25, 1940 edition claimed that the Quaid during his political life celebrated his first birthday in Karachi. On this day, he issued a message for Indian Muslims.

In 1942, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan hosted a lunch in honour of Quaid-i-Azam. Moreover, he was given a reception and presented with addresses by the Delhi Provincial Muslim League. The Provincial League also collected contributions for the Muslim League Fund and fed several poor people on Jinnah’s birthday. Muslim citizens of Delhi held a reception at Wellington Pavilion. Referring to the reception given by the Muslims of Delhi on his birthday, Jinnah said that there could be no greater happiness for him than to be in the midst of such a gathering greeting him with affectionate regard. Quaid has also a taste of humour. Opening his speech with a humorous reference to the poetic licence indulged in by those who recited the poems, Jinnah said that there were no restrictions on the freedom of poetic imagination. Referring to one of the poems which said that Quaid-i-Azam was growing younger, Jinnah said, “If I am getting younger- and I believe I am- it is the feeling of happiness over being treated by the people of India with such regard and affection. Happiness is a tonic.”

Muslim youth in general, and students in particular, were very close to Jinnah’s heart. He regarded them as the vanguard of the Pakistan Movement. On December 25, 1944, Hadi Naqshbandi, President, Aligarh Muslim Students Federation congratulated Jinnah and said, “...each such occasion fills their hearts with pride” and requested for a message. In return, Jinnah appealed to the Muslim youth to give their best to build the edifice of Pakistan. On his birthday, Syed Hassan Bhatkaly, a student of Madras, in 1945, paid tribute to Jinnah in these words, “...you infused a new life and spirit and succeeded in creating a nation out of the once discordant, disunited and down-trodden Muslims.” On December 25, 1946, the Delhi Provincial Muslim Students Federation celebrated the birthday of Jinnah. Due to certain reasons, the Quaid could not attend the event. However, he said, “I am very thankful for the messages I have received wishing me happy returns on my birthday from all over India. I am also thankful to the people of Karachi, where I happen to be today, who have, very warmly, in various ways, given me good wishes.” He further said, “I only want to say that Musalmans maintain unity and discipline and success is yours, and I feel confident that we shall realize our cherished goal of Pakistan”. I I Chundrigar, Qazi Isa and Ghazanfar Ali Khan addressed the gathering of Delhi Muslim students. Muslim students from Punjab travelled, reached and garlanded Jinnah as well.

While speaking at a mammoth meeting of the Musalmans in the Halim Muslim College Hall, Cawnpore, in 1945, Maulana Hasrat Mohani paid a tribute to the Quaid on his birthday, “There is not even an atom of difference between my views and those of Mr Mohammad Ali Jinnah today and I consider that he is the only leader who has been able to bring all the Muslims on one platform and he rightly deserves to be called Quaid-i-Azam. Born on the same day as the great saviour Christ, he is the political Messiah of the Musalmans of India.”

On December 25, 1945, Muslims of Poona took procession and a meeting was held by them to pay tribute to Jinnah for his services to the Muslim community. On December 25, 1946, Muhammad Ismail, President of the Madras Provincial Muslim League addressed a meeting of Muslims at Triplicane, Madras. A two-mile-long procession of Muslims marched through the streets. On the same date and year, Muslims of Ahmadabad celebrated Jinnah’s birthday with full zeal. Muslim localities were decorated with Muslim League flags and banners. Meetings were held where prayers were offered for the long and healthy life of the Quaid. Bombay Muslims were not lagging behind their Muslim brethren in celebration of Quaid’s birthday. On December 25, 1946, Muslim League flags were sold in various Muslim localities of the city and the League flag was hoisted in Muslim mohallas. Tributes were paid to the leadership of Jinnah. I I Chundrigar, President Bombay Provincial Muslim League paid a befitting tribute to Jinnah at a public meeting held at Kaiser Bag. In the year 1946, Muslims of Surat decorated thoroughfares with flags and most of the shops in the city remained closed. On December 25, 1946, the Muslim National Guards paraded in front of Jinnah’s residence in Karachi. The Quaid appealed to them to unite under the Muslim League banner and achieve Pakistan.

On December 25, 1945, Quaid quietly celebrated his 70th birthday at his residence in Bombay. He had received messages and telegrams from all over the world from Palestine, Egypt, Iraq, Muslim Association in Britain, Malaya, Burma, Indonesia, Ceylon (now Srilanka) and from different provinces of India wishing him a long life of service to the Muslims of India. Among those who called on Jinnah was the Consul-General for Egypt, the Consul for Iraq, a number of Muslim ladies and a large number of Muslim students at Malabar Hill. Muslim National Guards presented salute to Quaid on the lawns of his bungalow. Begum Maulana Muhammad Ali, Shuaib Qureshi, Minister of Bhopal garlanded Jinnah. Muslim league (ML) Bombay presented a book on the life of Jinnah.

Both rich and poor, men and women, young and old, common and uncommon people celebrated and greeted birthday wishes to Jinnah. In 1943, on his birthday Haji Ibrahim, President, Fishing Community, Karachi and Malik Khizar Hayat Khan Tiwana, Chief Minister, Punjab greeted Jinnah and expressed best wishes. In 1945, Muslim women from different parts of India celebrated the Quaid’s birthday with zeal and fervour. A meeting of Muslim women was held at Baigh Muhammad Bagh, Bombay at which speeches were made in praise of Jinnah.

Muslim children were not lagging behind in this respect. Fasih Uddin Ahmad, Vice President of the Bacha Muslim League congratulated Jinnah and prayed to Almighty to bestow on Jinnah a long life to lead the Muslim nation for the attainment of their cherished goal of Pakistan.

Despite bitter opposition and the threatening attitude of Hindus, the lovers of Quaid took procession in the streets to celebrate Jinnah’s birthday. In 1946, Muslims of Kadiri, district Anantapur did the same and resultantly were attacked thrice on the same day by the Hindus in the city. On the other hand, the Working Committee of the Ahmadnagar Christian League, in1940, celebrated and conveyed sincere greetings to Jinnah on his birthday and prayed that Great God may bless him richly and guide him during all his undertakings, not only for the Muslims of India but all other minorities that need protection and safeguards.

Jinnah’s exceptional attributes excited almost universal admiration even adoration. In the year 1945, Muslims of Penang (Malaysia), even though the cost of living was something like five to ten times that of India and provisions were scarce, thousands and thousands were given free rice and meat all over the Penang. The whole Indian population marched in a half long procession, ten to twenty deep with the band playing, banners flying and vociferous shouting of Allah Akbar, Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad, Muslim League Zindabad. People were clad in green caps. In the same year Muslims of Durban, South Africa established a special committee to celebrate Jinnah’s birthday. In 1946, Indian Muslims in Burma held a mass meeting at the City Hall to celebrate Quaid’s birthday. A telegram wishing Jinnah long life and prosperity was sent by the Chairman on behalf of the Indian Muslims in Burma. In early January 1948, Muslims of Natal, South Africa sent him a warm message of good wishes.

On December 25, 1944, A K Shaikh Allauddin from Coimbatore congratulated Jinnah on his birthday and requested him on behalf of the Alangiam Muslim League to allow naming the hall in his name.

Unlike the traditional politicians, he shunned costly celebrations in his honour. When in 1945, Hakim Syed Hussein offered to throw grand dinner for Jinnah in the renowned Taj Mahal Hotel, his polite reply was “...we are all absorbed in facing these elections, and my advice to every Musalman now is to work. The time for rejoicing will come later.” He advised the gentleman to contribute the cost of the proposed dinner at Taj to the League Fund.

Quaid’s last birthday celebration in his life was celebrated with pomp and show. Sunrise saw contingents of the Royal Pakistan Navy, the Baluch Regiment and the Royal Pakistan Air Force on parade shouting thrice Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad. The parade in honour of the Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday was held at polo ground near the Governor-General’s house. Quaid-i-Azam took a salute. The three units marched past the Quaid-i-Azam for ten minutes. Illustrious sister of Jinnah, Miss Fatima Jinnah, Real Admiral Jefford, Commanding Royal Pakistan Navy, Major-General Muhammad Akbar Khan, General Officer Commanding, Sindh Area and group Captain Ellssworthy stood on the specially constructed dais.

Brigadier Stephenson, Sub-Area Commander, Sindh led the parade and thrice said, Quaid-i-Azam”. The troops waved their headdresses and replied with a full-throated roar, “Zindabad.” On that occasion, thousands of citizens present there shouted, “Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad”. The Quaid was given tumultuous birthday greetings from the public who kept on shouting. He acknowledged and stood in the open car and returned the greetings by waving his hand to the crowd.

On that very blessed day, the Prime Minister of Junagarh State, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, drove to the Governor-General’s House with a letter of birthday greetings from His Highness the Nawab of Junagarh. Special Envoy of the King of Afghanistan in Pakistan greeted Quaid and presented gifts on behalf of the King of Afghanistan.

In the evening, Liaquat Ali Khan held a reception in Jinnah’s honour. More than 200 members of the diplomatic corps, high ranking service officers and distinguished guests attended the birthday party. Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah, Governor of Sindh invited Jinnah to dinner. On Quaid’s birthday, Sir Shaikh Mustafa, Ahmad Muhammad and Alhaj Muhammad Ishaq presented a cheque of Rs 50,000/- (heavy amount of that time) to Quaid-i-Azam on behalf of the Quaid-i-Azam Relief Fund Committee, Bahrain.

President Truman of the United States, Haji Agus Salim, Indonesian Foreign Minister, Sri Prakasa, High Commissioner for India in Pakistan, British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, Lord Pethick-Lawrence, former Secretary of State for India, Dr Hussein Khalidi, secretary of the Palestine Arab Higher Committee, Shah of Iran, and Syrian Prime Minister Jamil Mardan Bey et.al. were among those dignitaries who sent messages of birthday felicitations to Jinnah. Chief Ministers of all provinces of Pakistan, Mirza Rahmatullah, Foreign Secretary, Kharan State, General Sir Frank Messervy, Commander-in-Chief, Pakistan Army and many more congratulated Jinnah on his birthday. In spite of the ceremonial celebrations of Quaid’s birthday every year, we, the Pakistani nation is still indebted to him. He had given Muslims of India homeland, Pakistan but unfortunately, we had been deviated from his just and fair path and hadn’t arisen with splendour and dignity to meet his vision.

-The writer is a Director at the Quaid-i-Azam Academy, Karachi and can be reached at zahidabrokjl@gmail.com