8 POs among 59 arrested in Mardan raids

MARDAN: Eight proclaimed offenders, their two accomplices, and 49 other suspects were arrested during search and strike operations in the district on Thursday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in the precincts of Hoti, Toru, Jabbar and Shergarh police stations and arrested eight wanted men along with two abettors. The cops also recovered 12 pistols, over 1kg charas, one Kalakov, one shotgun, and 219 bullets.

Meanwhile, DPO Dr Zahid distributed Christmas gifts among the Christian cops on behalf of Mardan Police.

The DPO met the Christian cops at his office and, while handing them gifts, he appreciated their service in the district and asked them to continue performing their duties wholeheartedly. He further said that in the light of directives by KP Inspector General of Police (IGP), the cops must take actions against drug smugglers, land grabbers and those involved in other crimes.