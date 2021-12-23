Law officers’ appointment on political basis: LHC CJ asked for forming larger bench

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court Wednesday recommended the chief justice to constitute a larger bench to hear a petition questioning the appointment of law officers on political grounds.
A lawyer Afzal Azeem Pahat had filed a petition pleading that that Umair Khan Niazi and Anees Hashmi were holding offices of Insaf Lawyers Forum, the lawyers’ wing of the PTI, at the time of their appointment as additional advocate generals on December 7, 2018. His counsel contended that the offices of the additional and assistant generals fell in the definition of Service of Pakistan under Article 240 of the Constitution. He said a person in service of Pakistan could not be a member of any such association or political party. On the last hearing, Justice Khan had expressed concern over political appointments of the law officers in the office of the AGP.
SUKKUR: A man was found dead on Wednesday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot.Reports said that the bullet-riddled body of a...
SUKKUR: A man murdered his wife by throwing her into a river in district Khairpur on Wednesday.Reports said that...
SUKKUR: The SSP Thatta claimed of arresting killers of Malik Tahir gunned down by robbers a few days ago.Addressing a...
SUKKUR: An orphanage would be established in the dysfunctional old hospital building at the Bado Hill Station, Dadu....
SUKKUR: Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Wednesday inspected two new wards constructed at...
DADU: Despite passage of 24 hours, the Joint Investigation Team set up to probe the death of Ameena Arain has not...
Comments