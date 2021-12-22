PPP now a potent force in KP: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The PPP candidates should work harder, general elections will be in the hands of the Jiyalas,” he said in a statement Tuesday while expressing gratitude to the people for supporting the PPP candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies’ elections and congratulating party workers in first phase of KP local bodies polls.
Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin...
SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the...
SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil...
Accused confesses to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the...
DADU: A four-member joint investigation team to probe the mysterious death of newly-wed Ameena Arain has been formed....
