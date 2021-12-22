 
close
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PPP now a potent force in KP: Bilawal

December 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The PPP candidates should work harder, general elections will be in the hands of the Jiyalas,” he said in a statement Tuesday while expressing gratitude to the people for supporting the PPP candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies’ elections and congratulating party workers in first phase of KP local bodies polls.

Comments