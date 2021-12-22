Abbottabad admin arrests two persons for hill cutting

ABBOTTABAD: The local administration has taken action against those involved in hill cutting in Dhamtore and sent two people behind bars. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has banned the cutting and mining of hills along all main roads of the Abbottabad district.

Abbottabad Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hassaan Ahsan raided the illegal hill cutting and crushing plants near Dhamtore on Abbottabad – the Murree road along with police, environment and Mineral Department.

Two persons were arrested but their names were not revealed. Later, the assistant commissioner told journalists that they had taken action against the illegal hill cutting which had already been banned in the district.

The official said the district administration had imposed a ban a year back after learning about the hill cutting and mining at various areas particularly along the main roads, which were jeopardizing the environment.