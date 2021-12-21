Civil Hospital Larkana to launch 1122 rescue helpline

SUKKUR: Civil Hospital Larkana has announced to launch 1122 rescue helpline in Larkana.Medical Superintendent of CMC Civil Hospital Larkana Dr. Abdul Sattar Sheikh said that all government hospitals were being upgraded technologically. He hoped that no one will have to travel from Larkana to Karachi for treatment after three months. He said that Rescue (1122) service was being launched in Larkana and all basic facilities, operation theaters, (ICUs), trauma center equipped with free supply of medicines will be completed in three months.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Sheikh further said that free of cost knee and hip replacement operation were underway at the Chandka Civil Hospital. He apprised that the hospital had successfully operated hip replacement of two patients.