Newly-wed woman commits suicide in Dadu

DADU: A newly-married woman committed suicide over a domestic issue in district Dadu on Sunday.
Police said the incident took place in the limits of B-Section Police Station in the residential area Jagan, Dadu where they found 26-year-old woman, Ameena Arain’s body hanging from a tree and later shifted it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.
The police said the 26-year-old woman, Ameena Arain, recently got married to a youth, Irfan Khoso at a local court but a few days ago, she left her in-laws’ home over a domestic dispute.
SUKKUR: Former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the resting place of his slain wife, former prime minister Benazir...
SUKKUR: People of Thar took out a rally to protest police’s failure to arrest the killers of Hafiz Shahid Rahimoo, a...
SUKKUR: A sum of Rs230 million pending for four years has been disbursed among retired employees from grade two to...
SUKKUR: Tribal clash claimed the lives of three people in district Khairpur on Sunday.Reports said that three people...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Awami National National Party candidate for the city mayor slot, who was shot dead the previous...
ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has cancelled his Pakistan visit as he is now...
Comments