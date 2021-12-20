Newly-wed woman commits suicide in Dadu

DADU: A newly-married woman committed suicide over a domestic issue in district Dadu on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place in the limits of B-Section Police Station in the residential area Jagan, Dadu where they found 26-year-old woman, Ameena Arain’s body hanging from a tree and later shifted it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

The police said the 26-year-old woman, Ameena Arain, recently got married to a youth, Irfan Khoso at a local court but a few days ago, she left her in-laws’ home over a domestic dispute.