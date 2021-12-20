Zardari offers prayers at Benazir’s grave in Larkana

SUKKUR: Former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the resting place of his slain wife, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, his father-in-law ZA Bhutto and others in Gharhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto on Sunday and offered prayers. Larkana administration beefed up security before his arrival and got the mausoleum vacated from visitors. Later, he traveled to Nawabshah.

Earlier on Saturday, former president had visited the residence of MPA Nawab Ghabi Sardar Khan Chandio, in Kamber city of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, to offer condolence on the sad demise of his wife who died a few days back.